Gov. Tony Evers has proposed increasing the gasoline tax by 8 cent per gallon to help repair our roads. Perhaps it’s time to also discuss a tax to address global warming.
In Wisconsin, greenhouse gases from transportation are similar to those from electrical generation. We’re providing incentives to encourage electricity to be made from renewables and alternatives to coal. But we continue to guzzle gasoline without a second thought.
A recent University of California study found that the social impact of greenhouse gases for U.S. citizens is equivalent to $50 per metric ton. A gallon of gas emits about 20 pounds of carbon, so each gallon of gasoline has an impact of around 45 cents.
Raising the gas tax by as much will help wean us off fossil fuels and discourage high-mileage lifestyles. It would provide an incentive to use cleaner alternatives such as electric and hybrid vehicles, while creating a pool of funds to promote more efficient transportation options.
Besides showing the rest of the country we know how to fix our roads, we also can show them we want to help fix the world. If we don’t pay now, our kids will pay later.
Steven Klafka, Madison