I had the opportunity to travel to the Madison area twice recently to play some golf at Pleasant View in Middleton. I was again reminded how awful the stretch of Highway 14 from Cross Plains to Middleton is.
What a shame the thousands of travelers and commuters have to put up with this poor excuse for a highway every single day. I just want to throw in my 2 cents worth -- well, actually, 5 to 8 cents worth per gallon of a gas tax increase -- to help pay for an upgrade for this stretch of road, and for other highways in desperate need of repair here in the Badger State.
I am retired and willing to make the sacrifice to bring our roads up to acceptable driving standards.
Brian Kennedy, Richland Center