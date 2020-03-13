Raise funds to save golf resources -- Tom Carroll
I am a strong believer that Madison's public golf courses are an important community asset. I am also an avid golfer (two rounds per week) who enjoys playing at Yahara Hills despite the obvious lack of maintenance in prior years.

I am glad we have a task force working for the best solutions to allow the city to continue to operate the courses at a reasonable cost.

My hope is that the worst-case scenario is the loss of 18 holes at Yahara Hills. I cannot imagine the other three courses can absorb all of the players from Yahara Hills if it were to be closed in total.

I also want to commend the author of the Feb. 8 letter to the editor "City courses offer more than golf" who pointed out what an asset the Monona Golf Course is in his neighborhood as green space and a resource for young people, even though he is not a golfer.

I would like to propose that a resource that should be considered is our business community. It would be great if someone could take a leadership role in a "save our golf courses" fundraising campaign. Such a campaign, conducted annually, could go a long way in solving the cost crunch.

Tom Carroll, Madison

