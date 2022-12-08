 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Railroad worker settlement is unjust -- Harry Richardson

  • 0

I’m outraged that President Joe Biden imposed an unjust settlement on railroad workers.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, deserves praise for bucking the Democratic establishment, supporting the workers and voting "no." Only 15 Senators joined him, including Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., (but not U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison).

Also voting no were several right-wing Republicans, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to burnish his pro-labor image to run for president. The episode again shows workers have no reason to trust or support Democrats.

Rather that holding out for a better bill, Democrats made the hollow gesture of supporting a separate sick leave bill bound to fail. Even that called for only half the sick days workers sought.

Baldwin should use her transportation committee post to investigate owners’ mismanagement of our rail system. While making record profits, rail CEOs laid off a third of the workforce over the last seven years, causing the remaining workers to cover the work. Rail leaders’ inaction has allowed the tracks to fall into disrepair, increasing the danger of hazardous spills and other railroad accidents.

Baldwin and her colleagues must aggressively regulate the rails and not cave to rail bosses’ greed. Finally, we should consider public ownership of the railroads.

Harry Richardson, Madison 

