LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Rail offers clear benefits to state -- Irwin Kass

With the recent problems at airports, using passenger rail service for short Midwest trips looks more attractive. Expanding connections throughout Wisconsin would help make this possible.

Other reasons to do so include reducing the number of accidents caused by drunken drivers, making it easier for trucks to deliver their goods, expanding the residential tax base, increasing tourism and improving the environment.

Wisconsin missed the chance to do so during former Gov. Scott Walker's administration. We shouldn't make the same mistake again.

Irwin Kass, Madison

