Rage stems from centuries of pain -- Barbara Brochtrup

I am confident I am not alone in my struggle to understand the violence and destruction of property that has erupted due to the horrific, senseless killing of Black people by police officers.
It seems counterproductive in my mind. Yet, even though I do not condone these acts of violence, it is my duty to understand why they occur. As a white woman who has never experienced any kind of mistreatment because of the color of my skin, I will never be able to fully relate to what African Americans endure on a daily basis.
I have tried. I have read books, watched movies, taken college level classes on racism, and participated in Madison School District initiatives to root out prejudice in the school system through awareness education for teachers. I can be sympathetic, I can be empathetic, I can change my behavior and interactions with Black people.
But I will never fully understand what it is like to endure centuries of injustice -- not in just senseless killings -- but daily mistreatment of an entire people. In some, this has created pent up rage and absolute unfettered anger.
To bring change, we must acknowledge their pain.
Barbara Brochtrup, Madison
