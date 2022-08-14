Radicals replace good Republicans -- Dean Siewert

The Republicans have been talking about “replacement” theory. It appears that they’re correct about being replaced, but unfortunately, they have missed what’s really going on.

Republicans are being replaced with Trumpists, fascists and authoritarians. Remember when Republicans believed in civic duty? They are being replaced with people who demonize poll workers and elected officials who follow the law. Republicans supported the military but now many are voting against the help our veterans need. Republicans used to be proud of our schools but now don’t trust teachers to interact with their children.

Republicans used to recognize Russia and Vladimir Putin as destabilizing forces in the world, but the Republicans have been replaced by people like U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who, with a straight face, repeats disinformation campaigns direct from the Russian government while others like Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., want to aid Putin’s imperialist desires by blocking the expansion of NATO.

But worst of all, Republicans used to be informed. Listen to them now and it seems they don’t know the difference between communism, socialism and fascism. They don’t care what they do as long as it keeps them in power. Republicans are being replaced and we will all suffer for it.

Dean Siewert, Madison