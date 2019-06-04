In a recent letter to the editor, a writer accused the "left" of hypocrisy for expressing outrage at the deaths of refugee children detained at the border but ignoring deaths caused by the MS-13 gang. The writer may be a Fox News viewer because pundit Tucker Carlson made this point the week before.
Carlson claimed progressives ignore MS-13 just because President Donald Trump referred to them as "animals." This would be laughable except that many Fox viewers parrot "alternative facts" spoon fed to them. Children dying because of public policy -- that's the issue. MS-13 crimes are horrible, but those crimes are being used to distract and disguise the truth.
We all endanger our democracy by refusing to use the critical thinking skills God or nature gave us. Propaganda posing as truth is the glue that strengthens authoritarianism, whether it emerges on the right or left.
This problem exists on the left's fringes, too. Here in Madison, chuckleheads on the far left interrupt school board meetings or prevent conservatives from speaking on campus. But thoughtless radicalism is mainstreamed on the right because of a right-wing media platform. The center right no longer exists. The center left is endangered but not dead -- yet. Our problems are too severe to let endless partisanship dictate the debate.
Mark Condon, Madison