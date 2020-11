Radical left may inspire backlash -- Mark Condon

The article last Sunday "City's liberalism changing," about a "new crop of outspoken liberals" in Madison and the increasing intolerance for legitimate opposition in its ranks, reminds me of Charles Dicken's villainous Madame Defarge in "A Tale of Two Cities" and the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. You can never be pure enough for radicals on the left.

The virulent attack on Yogesh Chwala's mild comment that no elected official should insult another by using a vulgarity exemplifies Madison's descent to inanity and the possible backlash that leads to unintended consequences.

Will tearing down statues, setting fire to government buildings, or beating a progressive state senator on the street lead to another Sterling Hall bombing? Will legitimate anger over systemic racism devolve into intolerant and violent factions, as happened in the 1960s when the Weather Underground emerged out of anti-war activism? The right's eventual ascension to political power was the long-term result of the left's violence back then.