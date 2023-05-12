Despite passionate demands, UW-Madison's administration can't legally expel a student for making racist remarks. Free speech, even hateful speech, is protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as long as you don't physically hurt someone.

But we all need to recognize the difference between free speech and hate speech. The former builds democracy, while the latter destroys it.

UW-Madison should seriously consider requiring a civics education course for all freshmen. We all need to understand that diversity is our strength, unity is our power, and the U.S. Constitution is our foundation. I always stand up for the freedom of others, in addition to my own, including practicing my religion. We live in the United States of America, not white America, Black America, nor brown America.

The protester should also reach out to the young woman featured in the video and engage in a friendly dialogue -- calling in instead of calling out. Punishing is not the answer.

People are not born with hate. They are taught to hate. To counteract this, we should be teaching compassion and empathy through engagement and education. We need to get out of our silos and open our ears and hearts for one another. We must unite to fight our true enemies -- fear, anger and hate.

Silence is not an option. God bless America.

Masood Akhtar, Madison, president and founder, We Are Many -- United Against Hate

The Mendota Marsh collection