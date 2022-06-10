Racist theory is in GOP mainstream -- Alan Ginsberg

According to the latest YouGov poll, a majority of Republicans (58%) believe white people in the United States are systematically being replaced by non-white minorities.
“The great replacement theory" has made its way into the mainstream consciousness of most Republicans in the past several years, thanks to the twisted postings of QAnon. From the chants of “Jews will not replace us” on the University of Virginia campus to the tweeted protest from former U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa -- “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies” -- to the complaints from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that the Democratic Party is attempting to “replace the current electorate” with “third-world voters,” the racist conspiracy theory has strongly taken root and truly arrived here.
With the majority of the Republican Party now believing in these lies, I don't know how democracy can truly survive in this country over the next two election cycles.
People are also reading…
Alan Ginsberg, Madison