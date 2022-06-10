Racist theory is in GOP mainstream -- Alan Ginsberg

“The great replacement theory" has made its way into the mainstream consciousness of most Republicans in the past several years, thanks to the twisted postings of QAnon. From the chants of “Jews will not replace us” on the University of Virginia campus to the tweeted protest from former U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa -- “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies” -- to the complaints from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that the Democratic Party is attempting to “replace the current electorate” with “third-world voters,” the racist conspiracy theory has strongly taken root and truly arrived here.