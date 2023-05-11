May is tick season, something Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, knows only too well.

He’s calling on the Legislature to cut out all the ticks who have “burrowed into every single college campus” of the UW System. Of course, most of us call these individuals diversity, equity and inclusion specialists. These workers are people -- not disease-bearing bugs. But perhaps Vos is incapable of recognizing their humanity, since they are often African-Americans and American Indians.

Vos’ rant comes the same week that a young woman, who is believed to be a UW-Madison student, recorded a video spouting racial slurs and suggesting that Black people be returned to Africa. The official goal of the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion offices is to improve the condition of all students, especially those of “diverse racial and ethnic identities.”

This incident demonstrates that these professionals are necessary. Even without this reminder, Vos should know better. Shame on Vos.

Nancy Vedder-Shults, Madison

