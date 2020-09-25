Racism is the root of our division -- Samuel Ludke

I believe in a greater America.
I have seen more turmoil than I ever thought I would in my lifetime, but I also realize our country will have to face these problems eventually.
Racism is the root of our division, the scourge of our children's generation. I will not stand by while my country cried out for help, for salvation. African American sovereignty must be won. The weak must be protected. The sick must be cared for.
Radical hatred should not be the goal, it should not define who was are. Other countries look on and see our division. I fear the other countries will teach our history in the future and mock our inability to change.
Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!