Poor Jonah Goldberg. It's clear from his column on Wednesday, "The left shouldn’t attempt to redefine what racism is," that his understanding of racism comes from his Twitter feed.
The definition of racism as a system of legal authority and institutional control whose purpose is to elevate white people is not new. We’ve known for decades that racism is a system, not an event. People who are not white do not control that system, as their lived experience makes clear.
Goldberg and others should turn off Twitter and read "Tears We Cannot Stop," by Michael Eric Dyson, and "White Fragility," by Robin DiAngelo.
Elizabeth Barrett and Samuel Bates, Madison