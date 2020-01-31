Racism festers around the world -- Kalyani Rama
Racism festers around the world -- Kalyani Rama

I did not grow up in the United States. But I still remember how I used to cry watching Alex Haley’s “Roots” on TV in Bangladesh. I cried reading "Uncle Tom's Cabin." After immigrating to the United States, when I listened to Billie Holiday’s song “Strange Fruit,” I could not breathe.

In today’s America, human bodies do not hang from the poplar trees in the Deep South. Still, whenever there is a crime, the first suspect always seems to be a black person.

In this game, the immigrant brown people of my country are not much better. Indian and Bangladeshi people often feel proud that they did not buy a house in the black neighborhood, and their kids do not have black friends. I spent the first 18 years of my life in Bangladesh, the next 12 years in India, and the past 22 years in the United States. I've met many so-called educated Bangladeshi and Indian men -- but I have never seen anyone marrying a black woman.

I recently heard Martin Luther King's “I Have a Dream” speech broadcast on the radio. We are standing here in 2020, but King’s dream has not yet become true.

Kalyani Rama, Madison

