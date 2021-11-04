 Skip to main content

Racine sheriff is wrong to refer charges -- Roy Christianson
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling's referral of charges against five of the six members of the Wisconsin Election Commission is fundamentally misguided.

He complains that by voting to not require special voting deputies to go into nursing homes to assist with the 2020 vote, and instead sending absentee ballots, the commission did something criminal.

Does he not recall that the pandemic was raging at that time with no vaccine available? Does he not recall that nursing homes and even retirement communities were routinely refusing entry to those not working or living in these facilities -- an approach that undoubtedly saved many lives among those who were among the most vulnerable to the disease?

Honestly, the wrongheadedness of his stance is incredible. This appears to be yet another attempt to perpetuate the "big lie" that the 2020 vote was unfair to Republicans, even though many of them did well during that election, and to further degrade public confidence in our elections.

Roy Christianson, Madison

