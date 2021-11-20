 Skip to main content

Racial theory is hot button for GOP -- William Hartje
Racial theory is hot button for GOP -- William Hartje

Here we go again. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester and gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch are upset about critical race theory on the campus of UW-Madison.

First, it was in a presentation on sexual violence given to graduate students. Apparently, these two do not think the graduate students can handle discussion of a theory.

Their mission is simply to get the term out to the public again, and the State Journal did a nice job of putting it on the front page.

Why should Republicans talk about the economy of the state, or the environment, or any of a host of actual issues when hot-button phrases can be used instead.

William Hartje, Evansville

