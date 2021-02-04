Racial task force can't be for show -- Todd Callister

In the article "Co-chair defends message" in Thursday's State Journal, Rep. Jim Stieneke, R-Kaukauna, defends his position as the appointed chair of a committee formed in response to the shooting of yet another Black man by police.

Nothing is particularly damning about his statements in the email obtained by Up North News. They do, however, suggest the committee was formed for appearances only, which if true is disgusting and offensive.

The real damnable offense is that the committee was formed at all, when actionable steps can be taken now to address police violence against Black Americans and the reality of systemic racism that drives it.

Instead of forming a sham committee, Republican lawmakers should start by acknowledging systemic racism exists and by denouncing the culture of white supremacy that perpetuates violence and inequities against Black Americans. By not doing so, they are at least complicit in, and in many cases actively aiding and abetting, the culture of white supremacy.