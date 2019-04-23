My husband and I recently completed “Justified Anger: Black History for a New Day,” a 10-week course about slavery and how slavery and its aftermath has shaped not only the African American experience but the experience of all Americans (whether they know it or not). Kudos to the Rev. Alex Gee and the team of professors, activists and volunteers who planned and presented this excellent course that seeks to engage Madisonians in advocating for racial justice.
The whiff of smugness about me as a white person from Wisconsin, a state I thought untainted by our slave past, was blown away as I listened and learned of the ways the northern states were complicit in slavery and discussed with fellow Madisonians the many aspects of racism and racial disparities that remain endemic in our society. Among them: housing, education, voting, employment and the judicial system.
I know Madison can do better than we are doing. And I hope that I and my fellow attendees will find a path to work toward a fairer, more inclusive city. You can learn more about the course, taught annually, at nehemiah.org.
Patti Sinclair, Madison