Racial hatred will destroy humanity -- Louis White

I believe the biggest advantage the Republican Party has over the Democrats is how its members are joined together by their white roots.
This deeply ingrained ancestral connection causes them to be loyal to each other, even when some of its members carry the evil of racial hatred in their hearts. The Democrats, because they are a more diverse group, only rally when motivated by events that cannot be ignored. Both groups must realize that their loyalties will mean nothing one day when mankind begins to suffer the full consequences of its actions here on Earth.
Unless humanity can move past this false notion of race, we will completely ruin this planet and kill each other in the process. I worry because I do not see circumstances improving fast enough. I worry that God is going to bring judgment on humanity because it cannot seem to get its act together, and people’s hearts continue to harden.
I wish people could truly see that love is the higher authority that governs us. The only hope for humanity rests in understanding that its very survival is dependent on being able to move beyond the human ties that only run skin deep.
Louis White, Oconomowoc