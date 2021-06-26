Racial discussions belong in schools -- Jane Noffke

I am horrified by legislation to control the way we discuss race in schools. To understand the chilling effect it will have, just consider one book I taught in my English classes in a small rural high school: "To Kill a Mockingbird." My students were white, some with little knowledge of the cruelties of slavery or the Jim Crow South.

Could I teach this book without discussing centuries of unequal treatment of African Americans in our legal system? Could I explain the absence of Black people on juries without explaining laws meant to keep them off the voting rolls and thus off juries? How could I explain the all-white jury’s decision to find an obviously innocent Black man guilty without discussing deeply ingrained racism? Could I discuss that innocent man’s decision to run and be shot dead rather than trust a corrupt system? Might my class recognize similarities in shootings of innocent black men today? Might current efforts to restrict voter registration sound familiar?