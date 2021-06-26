Racial discussions belong in schools -- Jane Noffke

I am horrified by legislation to control the way we discuss race in schools. To understand the chilling effect it will have, just consider one book I taught in my English classes in a small rural high school: "To Kill a Mockingbird." My students were white, some with little knowledge of the cruelties of slavery or the Jim Crow South.
Could I teach this book without discussing centuries of unequal treatment of African Americans in our legal system? Could I explain the absence of Black people on juries without explaining laws meant to keep them off the voting rolls and thus off juries? How could I explain the all-white jury’s decision to find an obviously innocent Black man guilty without discussing deeply ingrained racism? Could I discuss that innocent man’s decision to run and be shot dead rather than trust a corrupt system? Might my class recognize similarities in shootings of innocent black men today? Might current efforts to restrict voter registration sound familiar?
Might my school board tell me to choose a safer book? Why take chances on losing out on state aid? And this is only English class. How will history and social studies be taught in this atmosphere of fear?