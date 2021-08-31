Race theory won't help discrimination -- Wayne Shockley

The debate about critical race theory is rather confused.
I have asked several educators about it, and what I heard were stories of racial discrimination that is still going on. Most of the instances were subtle but serious. What do they tell us about the nature of racism in our society?
The traditional account of American society is that racism is not inherent in our culture. Rather, it is a huge and evil deviation from the definition of our society. The definition is in ideals such as “All men are created equal.”
A different account of our society -- often connected to critical race theory -- says that racism has been part of the basic definition of American society since the beginning.
The irony is that all those stories about the mistreatment of racial minorities are completely compatible with both of those accounts. Therefore, they do not show us which account is accurate.
We have to use other criteria. Over the years, the traditional account has inspired millions of Americans to oppose and fight against slavery, segregation and discrimination. The critical account has promoted divisiveness, a societal guilt trip and little specific direction for improvement.
Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn