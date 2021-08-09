Race theory isn't part of curriculum -- Sandy Whisler

Critical race theory, is making headlines across the country. Let’s clarify what it is and isn’t.
Critical race theory is an academic framework and/or analytical tool primarily used in university level courses. It was created to help us understand why racial inequalities exist in our society and how we can eradicate them.
It is not a curriculum. It is not anti-white education. It is not anti-bias education, culturally responsive teaching, or diversity and inclusion training.
Critical race theory is not being taught in our K-12 schools. It is usually only taught in graduate and doctoral course level work.
Critical race theory and educational equity are not the same and shouldn’t be used interchangeably.
All of the headlines about critical race theory are diverting us from the real challenge -- the ongoing disinvestment of our state in public education. When adjusted for inflation, we are funding our public schools below 2009 levels of funding.
Our entire state benefits from strong public schools in all of our communities. Let’s not get sidetracked by false claims and emotional headlines. Let’s not allow politicians to score political points at the expense of our children.