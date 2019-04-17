I can hardly believe Saturday's letter to the editor "Race played role in charging decision." It lamented that no criminal charges were filed after an incident at Whitehorse Middle School. If racism was involved, it was reverse racism.

Race played role in charging decision -- Richard Solberg I'm wondering about the decision not to file any charges in the incident at Whitehorse Middle School.

In the usual Madison way, the initial report of the incident was inflammatory and only provided the student’s and her mother’s view. Add Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham’s remark that “this incident was especially horrific,” and the stage was set for all of Madison to jump to the conclusion that Whitehorse Middle School staffer Robert Mueller-Owens had acted in a reprehensible manner in dealing with an innocent young girl.

As the full story came out, it became clear Mueller-Owens walked into a situation that had been escalating for some time. The girl involved was not only non-compliant and combative. When a student persists in disrupting a classroom, does not respond to verbal cues and directions and becomes aggressive, school staff have few options. I’m quite sure if the child involved had been white and the staff member black, the outcome would have been much the same.

Keep in mind that, despite the findings of the investigation, Mueller-Owens is now out of a job. How is that justified?

Florence Hoffman, Fitchburg