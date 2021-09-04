Race education is critical to schools -- Sarah Ann Huber

As a junior at Middleton High School, I’m concerned about the bill our state Legislature spent eight hours debating on Aug. 12 that would censor discussions on racism in schools.
An article from the conservative think tank Maclver Institute called out my school district for having activism training during a middle school literacy class. The institute deemed this a scandalous example of “CRT (Critical Race Theory) and equity being pushed in our schools.” Reading this, I remembered a day in seventh grade when guest speakers taught us about racism, social issues and equity. We watched videos and discussed topics such as generational poverty.
I've forgotten most lessons from seventh grade, but that one stuck with me. As a white student, this lesson didn’t make me feel excluded or targeted. Instead, I felt enlightened and empowered because it felt like I'd been handed a really important toolbox that helped me better understand issues in our country. I loved the lesson and want more.
I work hard in school to better understand our world. I deserve a real education -- one that doesn’t erase parts of our history or exclude discussions of race.
Sarah Ann Huber, Middleton