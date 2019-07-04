In 1941, my mother and father and I were the first family of color to move to the East Side of Madison, east of the Yahara River.
We immediately became subjected to extreme racism. We were taunted with the N-word, which to this day is offensive to me, even when used by blacks against one another.
Today, another form of hate has shown itself in the "ideals" of the Republican Party. That they would stoop so low as to pass legislation in a "lame-duck session," which in my opinion was illegal, proves that Republicans are poor losers and would stop at nothing to prevent the state elections and the democratic process to prevail.
The Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature are as low as their leader, President Donald Trump. Their desire to hold onto their "power" proves that President Trump's immoral character has been trickling down through the ranks of the Legislature and the state Supreme Court.
While the N-word has always been vile to me, it has now taken a backseat to the R-word, otherwise known as Republican. Whatever you do, don't ever call me the R-word.
S. Michael Shivers, Madison