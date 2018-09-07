With apologies to Edgar Allen Poe:
Once upon a midnight dreary
While I pondered weak and weary
The Post, the Times and CNN
Were saying things were really bad.
Suddenly there came a tapping
'Twas The Donald gently rapping
Rapping at my chamber door
Yelling, yelling more and more.
"Into your house you must let me
That rat Mueller's out to get me
He is under some delusion
He keeps saying there's collusion
He's going to get a big contusion"
Only this and then some more.
"I have to stay out of his reach
Or otherwise they will impeach
My enemies and their fake news
Mean I've got everything to lose."
I offered him some good advice
You want to lead, start acting nice
Tell the truth and you'll inspire
But you won't, you're just a liar.
He put his head down, out the door
I wouldn't see him any more
And as he left I was so sad
As president he is so bad
Might be the worst we've ever had
Only this and nothing more.
Howard Holmburg, Sun Prairie