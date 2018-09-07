With apologies to Edgar Allen Poe:

Once upon a midnight dreary

While I pondered weak and weary

The Post, the Times and CNN

Were saying things were really bad.

Suddenly there came a tapping

'Twas The Donald gently rapping

Rapping at my chamber door

Yelling, yelling more and more.

"Into your house you must let me

That rat Mueller's out to get me

He is under some delusion

He keeps saying there's collusion

He's going to get a big contusion"

Only this and then some more.

"I have to stay out of his reach

Or otherwise they will impeach

My enemies and their fake news

Mean I've got everything to lose."

I offered him some good advice

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You want to lead, start acting nice

Tell the truth and you'll inspire

But you won't, you're just a liar.

He put his head down, out the door

I wouldn't see him any more

And as he left I was so sad

As president he is so bad

Might be the worst we've ever had

Only this and nothing more.

Howard Holmburg, Sun Prairie

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments