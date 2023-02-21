What if politicians could only speak truth. Would they have anything to say?

What if all men were actually created equal. Would we respect one another more?

What if negative campaigning didn't work. Would we elect better people?

What if politicians came with a warranty. Would exchange many of them?

What if voting rights were obligations. Would we pay more attention to campaigns?

What if the baby could abort the mother. Would it still be abortion rights and women's health?

What if we actually kept holy the Lord's day. Would that be a really good day?

What if we loved our neighbor as ourselves. Would we have better neighborhoods?

What if Jesus came back today. Would he be a liberal or a conservative?

What if we live justly with compassion and forgiveness. Would we be happier?

Donald Krueger, Portage