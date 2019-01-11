If we always accept and never question the things we've been taught, we're merely puppets on a string, controlled to think how everyone wants us to think.
For instance, some religions teach that some of us will go to heaven while others will go to hell. But I agree with the saying "religion is for people who don't want to go to hell while spirituality is for people who have already been through hell."
I believe we all go to heaven, because we all have both good and bad qualities. Just as an ant couldn't possibly comprehend why people fast or deprive themselves of food, we are incapable of conceiving the wonders of a power much greater than ourselves.
We must be especially careful not to accept everything we've been taught. What applies to others might not apply to everyone.
Jeffrey L. Brooks, Madison