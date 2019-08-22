As a former graduate and retired professor of UW-Whitewater, I have always been proud of my university. Unfortunately, I find some graduates have diminished that pride.
State Rep. Robin Vos, R-Burlington, is one of those.
Growing up as a child and playing games in the street, I learned the importance of winning. I also was taught that how one wins is far more important than actual winning. Changing the rules after the game was played is called cheating.
It appears Speaker Vos has missed this in his education.
Instead of considering the needs of the people of our state, he concentrates on changing the rules to keep his party in power. It appears this is the primary goal after being elected from a small district by a tiny number of votes.
The needs of the entire state far exceed this quest for power, but he is myopic.
If he really felt the opposition party is wrong, even though they won their jobs in a statewide election, why not give them the option to do their jobs? If they fail, then the voters will replace them. Is he afraid that their success will get him voted out of his job?
Elmer Redford, Fort Atkinson