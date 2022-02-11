Quest for justice starts with history -- Shirlee Lendved

Regarding the teaching of critical race theory, I don’t see the intent of teaching the facts of our nation’s history as causing guilt in white children. If it does cause guilt, is that such a bad thing? It could be an awakening leading to a greater sense of empathy and a quest for justice.

As a college student, I was ignorant of our nation’s history with indigenous people -- until a class at UW-Milwaukee taught by a Native American professor woke me up to the real and disturbing story of the treatment of Native Americans in our country’s history. It also led me to delve further into our history with African Americans.

The knowledge I gained from a deeper understanding of the mistreatment and suppression of these groups made me feel that we as a society needed to work harder for a more fair and just future. We need to resolve not to repeat our mistakes.

Racism and oppression are not just history -- they are still very much in evidence today. Past injustices still play a role in today’s society and this needs to be addressed. One way we can do that is by educating our children about our nation’s true history.

Shirlee Lendved, Lodi