Quarantines help keep schools open -- Josh Forehand
You have likely heard in the news that students in Dane County are being quarantined due to positive COVID cases or because they are considered close contacts.

Families need to accept that this is a very real possibility, and employers need to allow parents and guardians time off or remote-working options to accommodate for this new reality. Contact tracing and quarantines are essential to keep our schools open and safe.

And, please, be nice to your school nurse. Their job is extremely stressful and high stakes right now. Please do not yell, cuss, disparage or otherwise mistreat them if you should receive a call. They are doing their jobs, and they are doing them well.

Josh Forehand, Madison

