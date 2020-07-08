Quarantine half of us to aid recovery -- George Morrison

It’s actually easy to keep all businesses open while effectively sheltering the entire population. And we’d have COVID-19 contained -- in just six weeks.
Put half the population under strict quarantine for three weeks. At the same time, the other half of the population goes about their regular affairs, free to go to work, shop or dine out. At the end of three weeks, anybody in the quarantined group who was infected would be in treatment. The rest would be free of the virus.
Then, everybody switches places. The people who are free of the virus return to their normal lives, while the other half of the population goes into quarantine for three weeks. Again, at the end of three weeks, all known cases would be in treatment, and the healthy folks would be free to return to regular activity.
The result of this process would be that for six weeks half the state would remain open for business as usual while the other half worked from home. That should keep the majority of businesses open, with full employment returning at the end of the period.
George Morrison, Waunakee
