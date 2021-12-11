 Skip to main content

Quality masks can stop viral spread -- Margo Redmond
Responding to recent letters to the editor in the State Journal -- one letter in favor of masks, and one against -- I support good quality masks.

The flimsy blue surgical masks that are worn even by health care workers in clinics and hospitals were never meant to screen out viral aerosols. They were meant to keep blood off the surgeon during surgery or spittle out of the wound. Health management should better protect their people and the public, as well as set a better example. Kn95s or N95s are available and affordable online. They screen out far more aerosol than thin surgical masks.

If everyone wore good masks inside buildings and also avoided crowded or poorly ventilated settings, transmission would lessen. I also support vaccination. But breakthrough cases abound among the vaccinated who can catch, carry and transmit COVID. Don’t let down your guard or take off your mask just because you are vaccinated. Wearing something over your face is not nearly as intrusive as injecting a serum into your body. If you won’t do one, at least do the other, and, hopefully, do both.

I am glad to live in Dane County where masking is mandated, and I am grateful to people like Public Health Director Janel Heinrich for it.

Margo Redmond, Madison

