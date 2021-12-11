Quality masks can stop viral spread -- Margo Redmond

Responding to recent letters to the editor in the State Journal -- one letter in favor of masks, and one against -- I support good quality masks.

The flimsy blue surgical masks that are worn even by health care workers in clinics and hospitals were never meant to screen out viral aerosols. They were meant to keep blood off the surgeon during surgery or spittle out of the wound. Health management should better protect their people and the public, as well as set a better example. Kn95s or N95s are available and affordable online. They screen out far more aerosol than thin surgical masks.