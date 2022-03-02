Putin's goal is to weaken NATO -- Jerome Jones

Lord Ismay, NATO’s first secretary general, said the purpose of NATO regarding Europe was to “keep the Soviet Union out, the Americans in and the Germans down.”

While Germany is now an economic superpower and a valued ally, it is no longer a military juggernaut. Vladimir Putin’s naked, brutal invasion of Ukraine reminds us NATO’s purpose remains valid. That Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would offer comments admiring Putin's plans for invasion are despicable but not surprising.

Nevertheless, I believe Putin’s invasion has at least two goals: First, to make Ukraine a part of Russia and, second, to continue to weaken NATO.

Putin has accurately assessed the best way to destroy NATO is to once again, as he did in 2016, help put Trump back in the White House in 2024. There are limits to how NATO and the United States can respond to Putin’s invasion, which may make the West appear weak and incompetent. A recent poll indicated the majority of Americans already believe Russia would not have invaded if Trump was president.

A weakened President Joe Biden could be defeated by Trump. Then Trump can reward his old friend Putin by dismantling NATO.

Brig. Gen. Jerome Jones, Madison, U.S. Air Force, retired