Putin's actions are sadly predictable -- Dennis B. Appleton

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine should come as no surprise to anyone who has even the most minimal understanding of world history.

Putin is only the latest in a long line of global tyrants and despots who have no respect for the established codes governing civilized behavior when it comes to furthering their personal political agendas.

Sadly, the world is never without someone of his nature, someone in a position of power who has complete disregard for the lives of others. Whatever the outcome, ultimately it is merely another example of humankind’s endless ability to produce leaders whose sole focus is to leverage their positions to line their own pockets and inflate their own egos. Their methods may differ -- some rely on military might, some rely on a weak-willed populace overly susceptible to lies and misinformation -- but their self-serving goals differ little.

What would truly be surprising is if the day comes when the world’s leaders dedicate themselves to the welfare of their citizens and the promotion of a peaceful and cooperative existence with our fellow inhabitants on the planet. Regrettably, I for one am not holding my breath.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison