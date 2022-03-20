Putin shows flaw of Electoral College -- Guy Thorvaldsen

Given that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has decided to recreate the Soviet Union, it’s also time to revisit Donald Trump’s role in fluffing up Putin’s ego.

Connect the dots: Trump wins the presidency in part because of Putin’s cyberattacks on his Democratic opponent Hilary Clinton. Trump lobbies for an isolationist platform, including dropping out of NATO. Putin invades Ukraine, which wants to join NATO.

How did we get here? The Electoral College.

Without it, Clinton would have won by 3 million votes, challenged Putin’s lies, and would have strengthened our role in NATO.

In the Electoral College system, gerrymandered districts concentrate power unfairly, disempowering people of color, and gifting smaller states outsized power in elections. Not uncoincidentally, the Electoral College was designed by slave-holding white men who decided that "men of virtue" needed a tool to change election results in case the populace gets it wrong.

In Wisconsin, despite President Joe Biden’s win, 10 Republican "men (and women) of virtue" created a seditionist plan to decertify Wisconsin’s electoral votes. The answer to this? Prosecute them, create fair maps and lobby Wisconsin to join the other states that have signed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an act that guarantees candidates with the most votes win.

Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison