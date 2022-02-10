 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Putin plays chess on the world stage -- James Doing

  • 0

What a brilliant chess-like geopolitical move by Russia.

Vladimir Putin has achieved exactly what he wanted in the first place. When President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline but ignored the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Germany and Russia, Putin had us where he wanted us. Then to make 100% sure we wouldn't stand in the way of his pipeline, Putin rattles the sabers at Ukraine and gets the United States to threaten to stop the pipeline if he invades.

Now he's got us over a barrel because, when he doesn't invade, we have to support Nord Stream 2. Checkmate.

James Doing, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics