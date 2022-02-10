Putin plays chess on the world stage -- James Doing

What a brilliant chess-like geopolitical move by Russia.
Vladimir Putin has achieved exactly what he wanted in the first place. When President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline but ignored the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Germany and Russia, Putin had us where he wanted us. Then to make 100% sure we wouldn't stand in the way of his pipeline, Putin rattles the sabers at Ukraine and gets the United States to threaten to stop the pipeline if he invades.
Now he's got us over a barrel because, when he doesn't invade, we have to support Nord Stream 2. Checkmate.
James Doing, Madison