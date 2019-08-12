Who benefits from President Donald Trump's trade war with China? Not farmers in the United States.
China is now turning to Vladimir Putin's Russia to supply it with wheat and soybeans, according to recent reporting by Reuters. Will Wisconsin farmers connect the dots and realize that Putin (with the expert help of Trump's criminally convicted campaign manager, Paul Manafort) installed Trump as president of the United States -- not to make America great again, but to make Russia great again.
Manafort's great talent is his proven ability to install leaders in foreign countries that suit Putin. Read the Mueller report. Despite the fact Mueller did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump conspired with Putin, Mueller documents that more Russians were in contact with and aiding the Trump campaign than are named in a Dostoyevski novel.
And Mueller testified to Congress that the Russians are already working to subvert our 2020 election. The only way to make America great again is to get Russia's lackey out of the White House.
Stephen Webster, Madison