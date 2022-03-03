Putin is nothing but a vile dictator -- James Weber

How long is humanity going to tolerate villains such as Russian ruler Vladimir Putin?

Putin is currently slaughtering Ukrainians. When the bloodshed is over, Putin hopes Ukrainians will no longer be able to elect their leaders or be able to freely express their opinions without imprisonment or worse. They will be fed a continuous diet of lies and propaganda. They will be modern-day slaves.

To say that Putin is the rightful head of a state who is acting responsibly is complete nonsense. Putin is a vile criminal. Even worse than the murders he is now committing, the potential enslavement of 44 million Ukrainians is a monstrous crime.

There will always be people like Putin with an insatiable lust for power. Humanity must become strong enough to prevent such people from gaining power. In the short term, the Russian (and Ukrainian) people will suffer for Putin’s crimes through severe sanctions. In the long run, we must work relentlessly to eliminate all dictators in all countries. This is the only way humanity will enjoy enduring peace and prosperity.

James Weber, Marshfield