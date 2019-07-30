If I were Russian President Vladimir Putin, I’d be viewing 2020 as another opportunity to whipsaw the U.S. election system -- and American voters -- by intervening once again, perhaps this time favoring the Democratic candidate for president -- just for fun.
It would matter little to Putin who is sworn in in 2021, so long as a large proportion of American voters of whatever party doubt the outcomes of their elections reflect actual voter preferences. Granted, the easily manipulable current occupant of the White House has proven to be of short-term benefit to Russia. But Trump will be gone in 2021 or 2025, and the key to Putin's long game is further erosion of Americans’ trust in their institutions and a corresponding weakening of the United States, both domestically and internationally.
Republican mythologizing of armies of fraudulent voters corrupting U.S. elections triggered multiple “investigations” that failed absolutely to find actual evidence of this, along with many laws that make voting harder. But Putin's proven interventions apparently do not rise to that level of concern.
For that, I imagine Putin says to President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., “Spasiba! (Thank you!) Your cooperation is gratifying!”
Dennis Anderson, Madison