Putin and Russia must be defeated -- Jon Jenson

For over 100 years, Russia has been a brutal autocracy. Vladimir Putin himself is an evil monster who continues that brutality over his subjects and anyone who gets in his way. In religious terms, the Ukraine war is a battle of good versus evil.

Past “Cold Wars” were nothing more than enabling periods that allowed the tyranny of Russian communism to continue. The best thing to happen to the common Russian citizen would be adoption of Western democracy and freedoms.

Western lifestyles are better than what can be achieved under communist rule. As proof, the Russian oligarchs -- because they have the financial means -- have been seeking to live in and integrate with the West. They know the West affords them and their families a better life than what Russia offers.

It is a painful choice but, from the long-term perspective, the West needs to keep the sanctions on Russia until there is a radical and thorough change in their government leaders, ideology and structure. Otherwise, there will be another Russian war via their military or cyber warfare or by other means.

Jon Jenson, Madison