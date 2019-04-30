Retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Moran, D-Va., says members of Congress are underpaid. Rank-and-file representatives are paid $174,000 plus perks. Remind me to cry a Potomac River later.
Perhaps it's time we hired veterans disabled by war to run our government.
Our mentally handicapped politicians are running our government into the ground. They are far more concerned with self service than the public service they were hired to do.
Think about it: Who do you want to trust with high-profile, high-impact public service jobs -- a professional politician, or the people who risked it all so we could remain safe and free?
Veterans have earned our trust, and they've got my vote.
Brian Brown, Hill Point