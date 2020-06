Put up 'No Mask: No Service' signs -- Dean Siewert

COVID-19 infections are increasing nationwide. While Wisconsin is relatively steady in our daily case counts, about half of the U.S. states are now seeing significant increases. While it is easy to ignore the threat, now is not the time to become lax in our attempts to minimize new infections.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Years ago, we saw the advent of signs in many stores stating "No Shoes, No Shirt: No Service." We need to amend these signs to: "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Mask: No Service." Employers need to have concern for the health of their workers, and all of us need to be concerned for the health of ourselves as well as our communities.

We can ensure that Wisconsin doesn't follow the current paths of so many other states while making a significant risk reduction for ourselves. Please use your masks.

Dean Siewert, Madison