Put solar power on homes, not farms -- Fred Flynn

The State Journal's editorial last Sunday, "Don’t let NIMBYs slow solar," was right. We need more solar, and more people should embrace the technology.
The solution for those folks who decry the loss of farm land is simple: Put it on the roof. Countless square feet of space are available on the roofs of our public, commercial and industrial buildings, and on our homes.
In addition, the infrastructure already exists, so transmission lines and transformer stations wouldn't need to be added. I put solar panels on my roof, and my electricity bill for last year was $37 -- for the whole year.
The answer to NIMBYs is to listen to them. Don’t keep solar down on the farm, bring it to your town.
Fred Flynn, Sun Prairie