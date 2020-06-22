Put shelter where Public Market is planned in Madison -- James Mand

Madison has a pressing need for a permanent solution for the homeless, some of whom are being housed at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

My proposal is to repurpose the city garage at 1st Street, now being renovated as the future Madison Public Market, into a permanent homeless shelter. It is close to Downtown and the Beacon, and on city bus routes. It never made sense for the city to have the Public Market at that location.

Originally it was proposed to have the Public Market on the South Side where the need is much greater. But it has turned into a vanity project. The cost keeps increasing, and it is obvious it will never break even and will need yearly subsidies from city taxpayers.

The Dane County Farmers' Market is already on the Capitol Square. I live on the North Side. We already have a very successful farmers' market by Sherman and Northport. Many of the vendors are minority business people. They don't need the competition from a city-subsidized market.

James Mand, Madison