Put safety above cannabis profits -- Ritu Bhatnagar

Some are interested in using legislation to modify cannabis laws to address certain health conditions and inequalities in drug law enforcement. They also want to increase tax revenue.

As an addiction psychiatrist, I’ve seen previously healthy young people with cannabis-induced psychosis that continued even after the cannabis use didn't. This led to significant life-long negative impacts. With more potent cannabis forms available, my colleagues are also reporting that they are also treating challenging outcomes related to cannabis use.

What we know about the impacts of cannabis on the developing adolescent brain is the drug can negatively affect attention and focus, anxiety and impulse control. Unfortunately, studies show a change in perception of safety of cannabis products: People think because the products are “natural,” they are “safe.”

Recent reports of severe lung infections have been linked to cannabis products.

My concern, after reading a recent bill allowing medical marijuana, is that it seems to be quite far reaching, and was written without much input from the medical community.

Lawmakers should meet with addiction health professionals with expertise in this area to craft legislation that prioritizes public safety over profits.

Dr. Ritu Bhatnagar, Madison, Wisconsin Society of Addiction Medicine