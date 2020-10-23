 Skip to main content
Put God at the center of nation -- Samuel Ludke
Put God at the center of nation -- Samuel Ludke

God needs to be put back in society.

I push for a strong radical Christian nation, one that identifies right vs. wrong, and one that enforces goodwill and charity. I know that we as a nation can return to greatness.

I stand, saluting the American flag, on which the ideas of decent, hardworking people have been stitched for all time. I am radical in my resolve. My beliefs are such that one wasted American life is too many. I wish to form a group of men and women whose ideals match those of the good American citizen. They should be strong in their faith and leadership.

Let this group of Americans be found in every corner of the nation. Let God call them from the depths of society. 

I wish to create a government where God is at the center. We would be tolerant of others. Let this be a resounding victory in America. Let this be the restructuring of our country.

Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point

