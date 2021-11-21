Put faith in UW not the Republicans -- Georgianna Stebnitz

In the recent State Journal story "Kleefisch, Vos want answers," I read that GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, considers human rights training for UW-Madison graduate school students “unacceptable” and “appalling.” Also, GOP gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch said she would ban learning about critical race theory because it instills guilt and negativity in white students. She calls these liberal beliefs.

I'm sure that most of my over 80-year-old friends agree that we "whites" grew up with a considerable amount of misinformation about minority races and gender identity.

Education is a precious right, and UW-Madison is a truth-seeking institution -- not a political tool.

Let us support our world class university over the dictates of one political party.

Georgianna Stebnitz, Madison