 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Put faith in UW not the Republicans -- Georgianna Stebnitz
0 comments

Put faith in UW not the Republicans -- Georgianna Stebnitz

  • 0

In the recent State Journal story "Kleefisch, Vos want answers," I read that GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, considers human rights training for UW-Madison graduate school students “unacceptable” and “appalling.” Also, GOP gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch said she would ban learning about critical race theory because it instills guilt and negativity in white students. She calls these liberal beliefs.

I'm sure that most of my over 80-year-old friends agree that we "whites" grew up with a considerable amount of misinformation about minority races and gender identity.

Education is a precious right, and UW-Madison is a truth-seeking institution -- not a political tool.

Let us support our world class university over the dictates of one political party.

Georgianna Stebnitz, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics