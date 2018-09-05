As an independent moderate with no allegiance to a political party, I can't understand why anyone would vote for Gov. Scott Walker or Republicans?
Gov. Walker and the Republican majority have supported frac sand mining despite evidence of health issues linked to lung cancer and lung scarring for humans. And what about possible unidentified health concerns for wildlife on land and in water?
Foxconn raises additional environmental concerns for our state. The screens they manufacture are made with heavy metals such as mercury, cadmium, chromium, zinc and copper. How will these items be disposed of during and after the manufacturing process? Will our Republican majority allow for discharge into wetlands, where our ducks, geese, herons and other birds live?
How would conservationists, such as Aldo Leopold or others, feel about our Republican leadership's impact on Wisconsin's environmental health and our wildlife's chances of surviving?
For me, the time has come to stand for the environment and replace those who would endanger its existence.
Robert Shear, Nekoosa